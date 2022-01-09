MicroMoney Price Tops $0.0083 (AMM)

MicroMoney (CURRENCY:AMM) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 9th. One MicroMoney coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. MicroMoney has a market cap of $131,709.83 and approximately $149,869.00 worth of MicroMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MicroMoney has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004832 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00064363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005518 BTC.

MicroMoney Coin Profile

MicroMoney is a coin. MicroMoney’s total supply is 17,532,943 coins and its circulating supply is 15,777,256 coins. MicroMoney’s official Twitter account is @micromoneyio and its Facebook page is accessible here . MicroMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@micromoney.io . MicroMoney’s official website is www.micromoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MicroMoney is an Ethereum-based Open Source Credit & Big Data Bureau that connects new customers to existing financial services. AMM is an ERC20 utility token. The AMM token is an integral part of the MicroMoney ecosystem and can be used as an internal payment mean or to get access to MicroMoney’s services. “

MicroMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroMoney directly using US dollars.

