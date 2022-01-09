Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stake Boosted by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 195.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,596 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $15,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 42.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Cowen raised their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.97.

Shares of MU opened at $94.45 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.67 and a 1-year high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.67.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

