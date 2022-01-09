Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,088 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,764 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.4% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $77,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.34.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $314.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $212.03 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.11 and its 200-day moving average is $306.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.