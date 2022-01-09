Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $464.41 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will report sales of $464.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $458.10 million and the highest is $474.00 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities posted sales of $423.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.46.

Shares of MAA stock traded down $4.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $216.42. 545,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,606. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $231.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.02, a PEG ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.0875 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.92%.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $125,909.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,128 shares of company stock worth $1,723,760. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,357,000 after buying an additional 21,688 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 67.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

