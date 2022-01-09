Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $10.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%.
About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund
Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.
