Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) Short Interest Update

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund (NYSE:HIE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the November 30th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund has a one year low of $7.77 and a one year high of $10.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average is $10.13.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,723,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,062,000 after buying an additional 391,306 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,842,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $553,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund by 25.1% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 176,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

