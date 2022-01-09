Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Trading 1.4% Higher

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON) shares traded up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 117.60 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 117.60 ($1.58). 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 2,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 116 ($1.56).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.86. The firm has a market cap of £249.87 million and a PE ratio of 21.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 116.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 113.04.

Mincon Group plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services rock drilling tools and associated products Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers conventional down the hole hammers, bits, and pipes for various drilling industries, including production and exploration mining, water well, geothermal, construction, quarrying oil and gas, and seismic drilling; reverse circulation products; hard-rock horizontal directional drilling system to provide access for fiber optic cable laying and similar activities; rotary drilling products; and drill pipe products.

