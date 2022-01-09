Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Update

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 469,300 shares, a decline of 22.5% from the November 30th total of 605,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 677,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NERV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 151,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,186. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The stock has a market cap of $36.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.89. Minerva Neurosciences has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $48,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 10.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

