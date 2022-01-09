Mint Club Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $997,507.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 9th. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mint Club has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. Mint Club has a total market cap of $20.47 million and $997,507.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00037627 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

Mint Club (MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,020,711,172,590 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

