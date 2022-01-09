Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.08.

A number of analysts have commented on MI.UN shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$26.25 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares set a C$26.25 price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th.

MI.UN traded up C$0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching C$21.65. 64,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,949. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.14, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.88. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$18.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$25.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$867.52 million and a PE ratio of 8.51.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

