MMOCoin (MMO) Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One MMOCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. MMOCoin has a market capitalization of $336,285.57 and $36.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MMOCoin has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 83.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000435 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000026 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About MMOCoin

MMOCoin (CRYPTO:MMO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

