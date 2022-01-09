Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 292.50 ($3.94).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.71) price target on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 235 ($3.17) to GBX 240 ($3.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised Moneysupermarket.com Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 310 ($4.18) to GBX 275 ($3.71) in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.18) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.18) target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of MONY traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 214.20 ($2.89). The company had a trading volume of 420,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,814. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 210.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 233.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52-week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 311 ($4.19).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

