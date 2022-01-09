MONK Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 9th. Over the last seven days, MONK has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One MONK coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. MONK has a market cap of $799,314.80 and $7,932.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00009671 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000110 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00016877 BTC.

About MONK

MONK (MONK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

MONK Coin Trading

