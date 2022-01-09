Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MAUTF opened at $0.50 on Friday. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.
About Montage Gold
