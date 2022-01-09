Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAUTF opened at $0.50 on Friday. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.52.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the CÃ´te d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

