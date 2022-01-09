Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down to $9.96

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.96, but opened at $9.42. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $9.66, with a volume of 3,328 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Montauk Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNTK. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,616,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 494.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 408,936 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,992,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 264,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Montauk Renewables by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 27,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

