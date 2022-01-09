MoonTools Price Down 17.4% Over Last Week (MOONS)

MoonTools (CURRENCY:MOONS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One MoonTools coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.98 or 0.00032919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MoonTools has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. MoonTools has a total market capitalization of $384,581.86 and $252.00 worth of MoonTools was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00059071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00084152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.57 or 0.07519830 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00072299 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,492.96 or 1.00025876 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003201 BTC.

MoonTools’ total supply is 50,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,500 coins. MoonTools’ official Twitter account is @moontoolsio . The official website for MoonTools is www.moontools.io

