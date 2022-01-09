Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,561 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,251 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 320.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 125,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in International Game Technology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology stock opened at $29.00 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 2.14.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

IGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.