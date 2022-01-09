Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $254,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,524 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIX opened at $95.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.85. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.28. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CFO William George III sold 21,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $1,915,373.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 32,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.65, for a total transaction of $3,045,683.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,155 shares of company stock worth $13,759,358 in the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

