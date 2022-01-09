Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $268,000 in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,390 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 144.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,940.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 2,274 shares of company stock worth $115,113 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.18. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $137.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.97 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 44.72%. On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.27%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

