Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,456 Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Bumble by 268.0% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 135,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after acquiring an additional 98,325 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Bumble during the second quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bumble by 242.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 645,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,169,000 after acquiring an additional 457,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bumble by 39.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 618,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,598,000 after acquiring an additional 173,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 38.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $84.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.17.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Bumble had a net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $200.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.53 million. Analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James raised Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bumble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bumble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

