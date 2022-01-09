Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 12,373 Shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 84.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,373 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 81,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period.

DIAL stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.43.

