Morgan Stanley Increases Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $114.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) had its price objective raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 0.69% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.46.

Shares of PRU opened at $114.79 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a twelve month low of $77.27 and a twelve month high of $115.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 93,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $10,328,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $3,576,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,625,000 after purchasing an additional 210,896 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,793,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,351,000. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

