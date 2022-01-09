Morgan Stanley Lowers Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $14.00.

AVIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $61.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average is $21.22. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $94.17.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.20 million. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.74) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,410,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,579,000 after buying an additional 1,651,735 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,427,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,294,000 after buying an additional 59,204 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,536,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,437,000 after buying an additional 3,429,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,136,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,035,000 after purchasing an additional 645,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,027,000. Institutional investors own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

