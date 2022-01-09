Morgan Stanley Lowers Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

BOLT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Jonestrading restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics from $19.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bolt Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 9.39 and a current ratio of 9.39. The firm has a market cap of $140.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $43.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bolt Biotherapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 206.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 262.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

