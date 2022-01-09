Morgan Stanley Trims Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Target Price to €135.00

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €140.00 ($159.09) to €135.00 ($153.41) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gecina from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Gecina from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $130.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Get Gecina alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $143.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.73 and a 200-day moving average of $148.26. Gecina has a fifty-two week low of $127.96 and a fifty-two week high of $163.00.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.