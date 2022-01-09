Morpheus Labs Price Reaches $0.0238 on Major Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 32.8% against the US dollar. Morpheus Labs has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and $227,953.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Morpheus Labs coin can now be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00064197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005491 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 709,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 465,999,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

