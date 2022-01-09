MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €124.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($140.91) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €47.00 ($53.41) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MorphoSys from €54.00 ($61.36) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($52.27) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €77.44 ($88.01).

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys stock opened at €30.53 ($34.69) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €44.43. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of €31.55 ($35.85) and a 1-year high of €101.90 ($115.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.