MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,039,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,931,000 after purchasing an additional 144,925 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MSA Safety by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,543,000 after purchasing an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in MSA Safety by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,846,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares in the last quarter. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSA. Zacks Investment Research raised MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 54,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.77, for a total value of $8,519,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,270 shares of company stock worth $13,326,182. Corporate insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA opened at $146.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34 and a beta of 0.94. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $136.91 and a 12 month high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

