Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MUR. Mizuho cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.18.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

