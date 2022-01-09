Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Sets New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) hit a new 52-week low on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $13.83 and last traded at $14.06, with a volume of 7568 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Specifically, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $36,949.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $72,808.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,424 shares of company stock worth $164,733 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Myovant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.75) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 74,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

