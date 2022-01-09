Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Namaste Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:NXTTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a decrease of 32.6% from the November 30th total of 159,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NXTTF traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.07. 1,605,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,225. Namaste Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.11.

Namaste Technologies Company Profile

Lifeist Wellness, Inc engages in the operation of cannabis e-commerce platform. The firm operates through the following segments: Namaste Vapes, Australian Vaporizers, CannMart, Namaste MD, Findify, and Corporate & Other. It offers vaporizers, glassware, accessories, cannabidiol products, and medical cannabis.

