Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NANO-X IMAGING LTD is a medical imaging technology company. NANO-X IMAGING LTD is based in Neve Ilan, Israel. “

Separately, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Nano-X Imaging from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Nano-X Imaging stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Nano-X Imaging has a twelve month low of $12.89 and a twelve month high of $94.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $620.76 million, a P/E ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 17.96, a current ratio of 17.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 241.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

