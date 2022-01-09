Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on NTRA. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.08.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $75.15 on Thursday. Natera has a twelve month low of $74.87 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.56.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The firm had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,574 shares of company stock worth $12,898,359. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Natera in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Natera by 3.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 239.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Natera by 27.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natera by 94.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

