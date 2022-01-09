National Bank Financial Lowers SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Price Target to C$28.50

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$32.00 to C$28.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSRM. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. upped their price target on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. SSR Mining has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $20.06.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $322.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.65 million. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 630.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SSR Mining by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

