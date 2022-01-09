National Bank Financial Weighs in on Stantec Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$932.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.56 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$76.00 price objective on shares of Stantec in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.15.

Stantec stock opened at C$69.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of C$7.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$70.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$63.16. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$42.52 and a 1-year high of C$73.10.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.00, for a total transaction of C$1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,902,640. Also, Director Theresa Jang purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$69.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,708.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,248 shares in the company, valued at C$989,039.17. Insiders sold a total of 48,284 shares of company stock worth $3,407,943 over the last 90 days.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

