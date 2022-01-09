National Bankshares Lowers Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Price Target to C$6.75

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MMX. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on Maverix Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CIBC raised their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Shares of MMX opened at C$5.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. Maverix Metals has a one year low of C$3.26 and a one year high of C$5.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$5.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

