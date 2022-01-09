National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.29.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.88. National Retail Properties has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 25,204 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 27,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth about $1,190,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in National Retail Properties by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,709,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,143,000 after acquiring an additional 419,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,254 shares in the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

