Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.77

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.77 and traded as low as $14.76. Natuzzi shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 4,277 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $165.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 1.68.
Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.03 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.
About Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)
Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.
