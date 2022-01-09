Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.77

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.77 and traded as low as $14.76. Natuzzi shares last traded at $15.07, with a volume of 4,277 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a market capitalization of $165.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Get Natuzzi alerts:

Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.03 million for the quarter. Natuzzi had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 0.39%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Natuzzi by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Natuzzi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

About Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The company categorized into the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Natuzzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natuzzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.