NatWest Group (LON:NWG) PT Raised to GBX 290 at Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 280 ($3.77) to GBX 290 ($3.91) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 250 ($3.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.23) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 250 ($3.37) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 291.25 ($3.92).

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 246.50 ($3.32) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £27.81 billion and a PE ratio of 12.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 221.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 215.17. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 145.40 ($1.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 247.30 ($3.33).

In related news, insider Alison Rose sold 58,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.90), for a total value of £126,286.70 ($170,174.77).

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

