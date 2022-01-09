Needham & Company LLC Boosts Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $85.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its target price lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $42.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 16.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,769,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,976,000 after buying an additional 957,993 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,097,000 after buying an additional 66,772 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,191,000 after purchasing an additional 844,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,874,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,371,000 after purchasing an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,941,000 after buying an additional 79,368 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

