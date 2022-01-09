Neo Price Reaches $23.99 on Major Exchanges (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $1.69 billion and $68.08 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Neo has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $23.99 or 0.00057126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00059164 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005030 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00066152 BTC.

Neo Profile

NEO is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

