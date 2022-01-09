Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Wolfe Research

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTOIY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Neste Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $25.47 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $23.17 and a 1 year high of $38.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.52.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

