Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decline of 25.3% from the November 30th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBH traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.11. 44,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,269. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

