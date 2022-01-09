NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Short Interest Update

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the November 30th total of 83,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 541,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRBO. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.36.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

