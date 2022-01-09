Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 85.87% from the stock’s previous close.

NBIX has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.81.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

NBIX opened at $75.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average of $93.08. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52-week low of $75.16 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $135,860.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.