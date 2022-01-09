Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $77.16 and last traded at $77.16, with a volume of 7418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.53.

Specifically, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $2,416,743.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.08.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.