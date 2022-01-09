Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Gap Down to $83.73

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $83.73, but opened at $81.89. Nevro shares last traded at $82.20, with a volume of 1,546 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Nevro in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Nevro from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nevro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 5.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nevro Corp. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle purchased 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.78 per share, with a total value of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nevro by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nevro during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000.

About Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

