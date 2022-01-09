New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $44.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

Separately, Mizuho downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Shares of NJR stock opened at $40.04 on Friday. New Jersey Resources has a 12-month low of $34.33 and a 12-month high of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.35 and its 200 day moving average is $38.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.60.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that New Jersey Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in New Jersey Resources by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation.

