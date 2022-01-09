New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on investing in, and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. The Company primarily target investments in excess mortgage servicing rights, residential mortgage backed securities, residential mortgage loans and other related investments. New Residential Investment Corp. is based in New York. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. New Residential Investment has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $11.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.72.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that New Residential Investment will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is 72.99%.

In other news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.18 per share, with a total value of $100,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 368.5% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 121.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.69% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Company Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

