New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,308 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,308 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 266,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,424,000 after purchasing an additional 53,448 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DSGX shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.94.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $75.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 76.76 and a beta of 1.01. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a twelve month low of $56.78 and a twelve month high of $91.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.36.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

