New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 87 Shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.36% of Winmark worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 7.8% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 385,948 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $74,133,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Winmark by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 234,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,131,000 after buying an additional 9,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Winmark by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,271,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Winmark by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in Winmark by 9.9% during the third quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 74.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of WINA stock opened at $233.76 on Friday. Winmark Co. has a 12 month low of $165.82 and a 12 month high of $277.99. The company has a market capitalization of $847.61 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $253.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.38.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $20.15 million during the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 48.80% and a negative return on equity of 292.99%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $7.95 per share. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Winmark’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.00, for a total transaction of $766,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence A. Barbetta sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,512 shares of company stock valued at $9,002,991 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

